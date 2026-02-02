Bukayo Saka injury update: Mikel Arteta delivers update after Arsenal winger's scan

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Feb 2026 16:04 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 16:40

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka following concerns over an injury sustained during the warm-up at Leeds United on Saturday.

The 24-year-old winger was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad at Elland Road after feeling discomfort, which forced Mikel Arteta to hand a start to Noni Madueke.

Despite the England international's absence, the Gunners secured a convincing 4-0 victory at Elland Road to maintain their momentum at the top of the Premier League table.

Although his form has dipped from his usual level, Saka remains the leading right winger in North London, with seven goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

While the club has been noticeably cautious with his minutes following a previous hamstring issue, his latest setback appears far less severe than initially feared.

Saka injury: Arteta provides positive update on Arsenal winger

© Imago / Every Second Media

As reported by The Evening Standard, Arteta has stated that scans have revealed that Saka did not suffer a long-term problem.

Speaking on Monday, the Arsenal manager even suggested that the winger could feature in Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

"Yeah, we have to wait," said Arteta. "Today he was better, but we have to wait and see. Have a response and then make the decision.

“It doesn't look like something too serious. Whether he's going to be available for tomorrow or the weekend, we'll see.”

It is understood that a late fitness test will determine his involvement as Arsenal look to secure their place at Wembley.

The news will come as a major relief to supporters, given the club’s ongoing injury concerns in other areas of the pitch.

Merino surgery represents "big blow" to Gunners' engine room

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The Arsenal manager admitted that the loss of Mikel Merino is a significant blow given his tactical versatility and ability to compete in various defensive and offensive roles.

"Obviously, he needs to go through a procedure, which is never always positive," Arteta stated. "He's a big player for us. An athlete that has such a versatility and capacity to compete in various positions. Yeah that's a big blow.

“It's a very rare injury, so we have to wait and see once we have the surgery, how that reacts daily.

“Obviously monitor it throughout the weeks after the surgery. I know Mikel is going to do absolutely everything that he possibly can to come back as quick as possible.

“But as well he has to respect the healing process and the fact that, obviously, it's an injury that is quite rare.”

While the club are hopeful that Merino could return before the end of the campaign, the Gunners are said to be considering options in the market as the deadline approaches.

Arsenal have been linked with a shock late move for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali to replace the former Real Sociedad man, though it is unclear whether the Magpies would entertain any last-minute offer from North London.