Preview: Aberdeen vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Aberdeen are set to welcome Celtic to Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday night for a matchday 25 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with 28 points from 24 games, while the visitors are second in the table with 48 points from 24 fixtures.

Match preview

Aberdeen, off the back of ending the 2024-25 season with a superb Scottish FA Cup triumph over Celtic, endured an underwhelming start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Dons triumphed in only one of their opening 11 games across all competitions, featuring their relegation from the Europa League into the Conference League, as well as five defeats and one draw in six league fixtures.

Jimmy Thelin's side finally won their first league game of the term on matchday seven, beating Dundee 4-0, and that sparked the beginning of a run of seven wins, two draws and just one loss in their next 10 league outings.

However, Aberdeen's fortunes took a turn for the worse in December, including their elimination from the Conference League and a run of seven games without victory across all competitions.

That streak led to the dismissal of Thelin, with Peter Leven taking interim charge, and the caretaker manager has now overseen two wins and a defeat in Aberdeen's last three matches.

Desperate to bounce back from last weekend's defeat and put together a run to push into the top six of the Scottish Premiership table, currently trailing sixth-placed Falkirk by five points, the Dons will be hoping to replicate their victory over Celtic in last campaign's Scottish FA Cup final.

However, the Bhoys will be the favourites coming into this game, especially as Celtic are enjoying an ongoing seven-game undefeated streak, with five wins and two draws.

Celtic have experienced a tumultuous campaign, with Brendan Rodgers leaving the managerial role earlier in the campaign after a string of disappointing results and a breakdown in relations with the board.

Martin O'Neill briefly took charge and, with seven wins in eight games, quickly drew Celtic level with Hearts at the top of the table after initially trailing by eight points at the time of his arrival.

Wilfried Nancy was subsequently appointed as Rodgers' permanent successor, but the manager won just two of eight games at the helm, alongside six defeats, leading to his swift dismissal from the role.

O'Neill returned as Celtic's caretaker boss until the end of the campaign, and the veteran leader has once again overseen an immediate improvement from the Bhoys, winning five and drawing two of his seven games back at the helm.

As a result, Celtic have closed the gap on Hearts back to six points in the Scottish Premiership, and the Bhoys will be keen to claim another three points on Wednesday to keep applying the pressure on the Jambos at the top of the table.

Celtic's recent form, combined with five straight wins over Aberdeen in Scottish Premiership meetings, will leave them with plenty of belief and confidence heading into this game.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L L L L W L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L L L W W L

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

L L W W D W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W D D W W

Team News

Aberdeen will be without the availability of Gavin Molloy, Kristers Tobers, Mats Knoester and Nicholas Suman due to ongoing injuries, while Graeme Shinnie is suspended following a red card at the weekend.

Leighton Clarkson could come into the starting team in Shinnie's place, partnering Stuart Armstrong and Lyall Cameron in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Marcelo Saracchi are all ruled out with injuries for Celtic.

Off the back of a commanding 2-0 win against Falkirk at the weekend, O'Neill could decide to name a similar starting 11 against the Dons on Wednesday.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Morrison, Nilsen, Frame; Bilalovic, Cameron, Clarkson, Armstrong, Keskinen; Nisbet

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Murray, Scales, Tierney; Hyun-Jun, Engels, McGregor, Maeda; Cvancara, Nygren

We say: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

Celtic have been superb since O'Neill's return, and with Aberdeen's lacklustre record in this fixture in the Scottish Premiership, we are backing the Bhoys to claim all three points here.

