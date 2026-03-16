Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League game

By Darren Plant | 16 Mar 2026 10:17

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain meet for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday night when they contest the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Defending champions PSG scored three times in the final 20 minutes to secure a 5-2 victory from the first fixture at Parc des Princes, leaving Chelsea requiring one of the most famous nights in their illustrious history to progress to the quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Chelsea vs. PSG kick off?

Chelsea vs. PSG will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Tuesday night.

This contest is one of three taking place on the same evening along with Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, and Sporting Lisbon vs. Bodo/Glimt.

Where is Chelsea vs. PSG being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, which boasts a capacity of 40,044.

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last three matches at the stadium, last prevailing on January 31 when they overturned a two-goal half-time deficit to beat West Ham United.

How to watch Chelsea vs. PSG in the UK

TV channels

Chelsea vs. PSG will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

TNT Sports 2 is available on channel 409 for BT/EE TV customers, 411 for Sky subscribers and 528 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Supporters can stream this game live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Match highlights of Chelsea vs. PSG will be available on Amazon Prime Video and also on TNT Sports. They can also be viewed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Chelsea and PSG?

Chelsea will be bidding to become just the fifth team in Champions League knockout history to overturn a first-leg deficit of at least three goals when they take to the pitch on Tuesday night

However, the Blues have failed to beat Leeds United, Burnley and Newcastle United in their last three Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

As for PSG, Luis Enrique's side enjoyed a weekend off ahead of this contest, a result of Ligue 1 being willing to reschedule a league fixture against Nantes that would have taken place on Saturday.

Lens' defeat to Lorient has left PSG with a one-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a match in hand.

Whoever prevails from this tie will face either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals. After the first leg in Turkey, Galatasaray hold a 1-0 advantage ahead of travelling to Anfield.