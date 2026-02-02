Chelsea transfer news: Blues make centre-back 'decision' after missing out on Jeremy Jacquet

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Feb 2026 16:28 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 16:28

Chelsea have reportedly quickly responded to the blow of losing the transfer battle to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

The Blues were believed to be frontrunners to acquire the 20-year-old defender from the Ligue 1 side, only to see the Reds beat them to the centre-back's signing.

Jacquet is set to join Liverpool in the summer after a £60 million package deal was agreed on Sunday, with the youngster having already agreed personal terms and travelled to England for a medical on Monday.

Despite the blow, Chelsea have swiftly moved on from the disappointment of not signing one of Ligue 1's finest prospects.

Chelsea transfer news: Familiar face to be 'reunited' with Rosenior

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have now fully activated the recall clause on Mamadou Sarr's temporary stint with their sister club Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old is understood to be highly regarded by Liam Rosenior, with the pair having already spent significant time working together during the manager's spell in France.

Sarr recorded over 30 appearances under the current Chelsea boss, which should facilitate a seamless transition into the first-team environment in London.

The Senegal international's ability to operate on the left side of a central defensive pairing is seen as a key asset for the Blues as they seek to improve their build-up play from deep positions.

Insiders at Cobham are believed to have previously likened his technical profile to that of Huijsen due to his exceptional composure and passing range when under pressure.

Sarr's reported return: Chelsea’s evolving centre-back options

While Trevoh Chalobah remains a versatile and homegrown presence in the dressing room, the club have often had to manage the fitness of several key players in that department.

Levi Colwill is currently sidelined with an injury, a blow for the side considering his vital role as a left-footed ball-carrier.

In his absence, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana have been tasked with maintaining stability, though finding a consistent partnership has proved challenging due to various knocks.

Sarr’s arrival is expected to alleviate some of this pressure, particularly given his familiarity with Rosenior’s tactical demands.