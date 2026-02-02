Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'knocked back' in bid to sign Inter Milan wide man

By Ben Sully | 02 Feb 2026 16:09 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 16:13

Bournemouth have reportedly failed in their pursuit of Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique.

Last week, it was revealed that Bournemouth have opened talks with Inter over a potential move for the 24-year-old.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Inter have no intention of parting ways with Henrique before the transfer deadline.

The report claims that the Cherries have had an approach 'knocked back' by the Italian giants, who are keen to keep Henrique for the remainder of the season.

Henrique has started 12 of his 18 Serie A appearances this season, including Sunday's 2-0 win over Cremonese, which saw him register an assist for Piotr Zielinski's goal

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Iraola set for transfer disappointment

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola could be left disappointed come the transfer deadline, having recently expressed a desire to sign a new winger.

Rayan, who joined the club from Vasco da Gama last week, is capable of playing as a wide man as well as a centre-forward.

However, the Cherries have been looking for further reinforcements following Antoine Semenyo's departure and injuries to key attackers.

Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier and Ben Gannon-Doak are all on the sidelines, while David Brooks has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

As a result, Iraola is currently working with Amine Adli, Rayan and Alex Jimenez as his fit wide options, although the latter's natural position is as a right-back or wing-back.