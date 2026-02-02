Aston Villa transfer news: Harvey Elliott future update as major 'change' could solve Liverpool problem

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 16:04

Aston Villa and Liverpool are in talks about changing the terms of Harvey Elliott's loan deal, the latest report has revealed.

Unai Emery's men suffered a bruising 1-0 defeat against Brentford on Sunday, with the Premier League loss leaving his side seven points behind first-placed Arsenal.

In search of an equaliser on the weekend, the manager brought on Liverpool loanee Elliott, but that was just his second appearance since October 2.

The 22-year-old has featured in eight games and he needs to make two more appearances for his loan to become permanent, though Emery has confirmed that Villa have no intention of triggering their obligation to buy.

The Daily Mail report that Villa are in talks with Liverpool about restructuring Elliott's loan deal so that either the appearance target is raised, or the obligation to buy becomes an option.

© Imago

Could Harvey Elliott be important for Villa in the coming months?

Elliott is capable of playing as either a winger or as a number 10, and his playmaking ability could be key for Villa if they are to improve their offensive displays.

Emery's side have failed to score in three of their last four Premier League games, and the team's reliance on long-range strikes from the likes of Morgan Rogers is concerning.

Elliott is excellent at retaining possession in the final third, and with the club having signed striker Tammy Abraham in January, perhaps sustaining attacks will be key to getting the best out of the number nine.

© Imago

Is Villa's squad big enough to achieve 2025-26 aims?

Villa are currently dealing with several key injuries in their squad, with midfielders John McGinn and Youri Tielemans both set to be out for a number of weeks.

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out for the rest of the season, and it remains to be seen if the club's options in the middle can cope in the closing months of the campaign.

The team were reinforced by the addition of former player Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus, but his style of play differs from the stars on the treatment table.

It would be impressive if Emery manages to juggle the demands of a Europa League campaign with the club's top-four ambitions, and there may come a time later in the season when the Spaniard has to prioritise either Europe or the Premier League.