Aston Villa vs. Brentford: Arsenal handed huge early suspension boost after Kevin Schade red card

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 15:09 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 15:11

Arsenal have been handed an early suspension boost for their upcoming Premier League clash with Brentford, thanks to Kevin Schade's moment of madness.

Keith Andrews's Bees travelled to the West Midlands aiming to halt Villa's title charge, and they went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to a Dango Ouattara strike.

Brentford drew first blood despite going down to 10 men just moments before scoring the opener, as Schade appeared to kick Matty Cash in the chest following a tackle.

The German had been caught offside just as Cash slid in to poke the ball away, but as the duo tangled on the ground, Schade appeared to catch Cash in the midriff with his studs.

The Polish right-back immediately dropped to the turf in agony, and Schade - who was confronted by Pau Torres and Morgan Rogers - was given an immediate red card for violent conduct.

Arsenal handed major early suspension boost thanks to Kevin Schade red card

Kevin Schade has been sent off for seemingly kicking out at Matty Cash ? pic.twitter.com/x7bWHRnnDl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2026

Schade's dismissal for violent conduct carries a three-game ban - unless Brentford succeed with an appeal - and the winger will miss three high-profile matches during his time on the naughty step.

Schade will firstly sit out the trip to Newcastle United next Saturday evening, and he will also miss the London derby with leaders Arsenal on February 12 during the second game of his punishment.

The German attacker will then complete his suspension against FA Cup giant killers Macclesfield, who have also been handed a fillip in their hopes of repeating their Crystal Palace upset in February 16's fourth-round tie.

Schade will then return in time to face Brighton & Hove Albion on February 21, unless the authorities see fit to upgrade his punishment from the regular three-match suspension for violent conduct.

The 24-year-old has already served one ban for an accumulation of yellow cards this season, and his absence deprives Andrews of a player who has claimed six goals and three assists from 26 appearances in the current campaign.

Brentford suffer immediate double attacking blow for Arsenal clash

© Imago / Focus Images

To make matters worse for Brentford, one player who would be a straight swap for the banned Schade is ineligible for the Arsenal game - on-loan Gunners attacker Reiss Nelson.

Furthermore, attacking midfielders Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are both sidelined with knee injuries, so Andrews will be missing no fewer than four offensive players for the battle with the leaders.

The Bees' limited options means that Andrews should go with Ouattara, Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter behind Igor Thiago on February 12, unless either Rico Henry or Aaron Hickey are pushed further forward.