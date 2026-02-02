Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer latest: Crystal Palace 'make decision' after AC Milan complication

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Feb 2026 15:38 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 16:37

AC Milan's pursuit of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has reportedly collapsed during the final hours of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old had emerged as a primary target for the Rossoneri as they looked to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via Sky Sports News, the move is now off after further medical checks took place earlier on Monday.

While the exact nature of the medical concerns has not been disclosed, the U-turn has left the Frenchman's immediate future in doubt ahead of the deadline.

Despite the setback with Milan, the above source suggests that Juventus remain attentive to the situation and could yet launch a late bid for a loan deal with an option to buy.

Mateta has scored eight goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season, and was said to be keen on a move to San Siro to test himself in Serie A.

The collapse of the deal was initially expected to throw Jorgen Strand Larsen's move to Selhurst Park into jeopardy, but it is understood that the Norwegian’s transfer is still proceeding as planned.

Strand Larsen has already completed his medical with the Eagles ahead of a £48m switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers and has finalised his contract this afternoon.

Strand Larsen, 25, has struggled for clinical form at Molineux this season, netting just once in 22 top-flight outings, but Palace view the physical forward as a key addition to their front line regardless of Mateta's status.

With the deadline fast approaching, Palace must now decide whether to integrate Mateta back into the squad or sanction a late departure to Turin should Juventus formalise their interest.