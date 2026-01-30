Jean-Philippe Mateta decision confirmed: Oliver Glasner issues latest Crystal Palace transfer update on AC Milan-linked striker

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Jan 2026 15:02 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 15:15

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will not play against Nottingham Forest in Sunday’s Premier League clash at the City Ground amid reported interest in his services.

Earlier this month, Glasner played down reports claiming that Mateta has requested to leave the Eagles in the winter transfer window, but speculation over the 28-year-old’s future remains rife ahead of the February 2 deadline.

A number of clubs in the Premier League and abroad are understood to have expressed an interest in Mateta, including Forest who have reportedly tabled a £35m offer and are waiting for a response from Palace.

However, Mateta’s preference is to play in the Champions League and he is believed to be keen to test himself in Italy, with AC Milan - second in the Serie A table - currently pushing to win the race for the striker’s signature.

According to Sky Sports News, Milan are prepared to pay £35m for Mateta in the summer, but they want to bring him to Italy in the current transfer window on an initial loan move that includes an obligation to buy.

A separate report from French news outlet L’Equipe claims that Mateta will fly out to Italy on Friday night to finalise his move to Milan having already agreed terms on three-and-a-half-year contract.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Milan-linked Mateta “not in the right place" to play for Palace

Despite this, Glasner has insisted that Mateta’s absence for this weekend’s Premier League game at Forest is not transfer related and that the striker is “not in the right place” to be selected in his Palace squad.

Speaking about Mateta at a press conference on Friday, Glasner said: "It's nothing to do with the transfers, he is just not in the right place and doesn't feel in the right place to play.

"We have to protect the team and protect him, he will not travel with us to Nottingham."

Asked for more detail on Mateta's absence, Glasner added: "Again, there is so much noise, so much speculation, so many things going on. We need every single player at their best and he isn't at his best right now with all the noise that happens.

"It can be football noise, but if someone has private issues where they can't focus on football, then it makes no sense to play. He can't help the team and perform at his top level. We decided it is better not to play him. We have to prepare if something happens with [with Mateta].

“Again, to be clear, it can be that he stays, and he is a Palace player on February 2, and it can be that he has left the club and a new striker is in. These are the two situations we are talking about and discussing right now."

© Imago

Strand Larsen, Guessand could join Palace before transfer deadline

With just a couple of days remaining in the transfer window, Palace will be keen to avoid the scenario of selling Mateta without signing a suitable replacement who can lead the line for the second half of this season.

As things stand, Palace are in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a deal to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen for an initial £45m plus £5m in add-ons, but the proposed transfer is now believed to be hanging in the balance due to complications in negotiations.

The Eagles are expected to ramp up their pursuit of Strand Larsen if they strike an agreement to sell Mateta, while they are also interested in bringing Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand to Selhurst Park.

Sky Sports News claims that the 24-year-old is on course to complete an initial loan move to Palace until the end of the season, despite a late inquiry from Juventus.

The deal for Guessand to join Palace is said to include a £28m obligation to buy that will be triggered if the Ivory Coast international makes a certain number of appearances. A four-year contract has also been agreed with the player should the move become permanent.