Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa Conference League second leg

By Carter White | 23 Feb 2026 15:36

Crystal Palace will be looking to advance into the last 16 of the Conference League when Zrinjski Mostar visit Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

The Eagles and the Bosnians are tied at 1-1 heading into the second leg in the English capital following their opening encounter last week.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Thursday's all-important contest.

What time does Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The deciding leg of this Conference League tie will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace?

After a jaunt to Eastern Europe last week, Crystal Palace are back at their Selhurst Park home on Thursday night for the second leg.

The Eagles are searching for back-to-back wins in the English capital after defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The Europa Conference League clash will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 3.

Streaming

Fans will have the option to stream this match on Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package.

Do not forget that Discovery+ customers who have TNT Sports can also view the action via the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Highlights

If you cannot catch the game on TV or a stream, make sure to stay tuned to the FootballOnTNT X account, which will share all the goals and key moments as soon as they happen.

Alternatively, match highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace: What is at stake?

After a respectable share of the honours during the first leg, Crystal Palace know that a win of any kind would be enough to send them into the last 16 of the Conference League.

As simple as the task sounds in explanation, the Eagles have struggled in continental competition this season, including at their London base, where they failed to beat Finnish minnows KuPS in December during the League Phase.

Currently losing the battle for the title in their domestic league to Borac Banja Luka, Wednesday's visitors Zrinjski Mostar will be desperate for a historic success over a Premier League side this week.