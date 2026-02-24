Micky van de Ven: Spurs contract talks 'on hold' amid interest from Euro heavyweight and domestic giants

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Feb 2026 02:36

Tottenham have reportedly put contract negotiations with Micky van de Ven on hold until the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old has been a rare bright spot for the North London side this term, captaining the team on several occasions and recording four goals in 25 league appearances.

Amid the ongoing fight for survival, with Spurs 16th in the Premier League table, four points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, the hierarchy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium face serious questions about the long-term commitment of their key players, including Van de Ven.

While the board had initially planned to solidify the squad's core ahead of the 2026-27 season, the immediate priority has shifted entirely toward avoiding a catastrophic relegation.

Spurs reportedly shelve Van de Ven contract talks until summer

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs had originally intended to reward the Dutch international with a lucrative new deal to reflect his status alongside top earners Cristian Romero and Conor Gallagher.

However, with the club's top-flight status under threat, senior figures have decided to postpone all major financial commitments until their position is secured.

It is understood that Van de Ven is also weighing up his own options, with growing doubts regarding the club's long-term competitive direction.

The 24-year-old has made 83 appearances for the North London club since moving from Wolfsburg for an initial £34.5m in August 2023, but his third season could be his final one at the club.

Real 'keeping close eye' on Van de Ven situation

© Imago / Sportimage

The above source also suggests that Real Madrid are monitoring Van de Ven as they continue their search for a centre-back this summer.

Los Blancos are reportedly in the market for a left-sided central defender as they prepare for the potential departures of veteran stars David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger this summer.

While Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck is also admired by the Spanish giants, Van de Ven’s recovery speed and leadership qualities have made him a primary target for the hierarchy in Madrid.

Domestic rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are also understood to be following the situation closely, with the Reds viewing the Dutchman as a potential successor to Ibrahima Konate.