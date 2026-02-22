Crystal Palace vs. Wolves team news: Jorgen Strand Larsen decision made by Oliver Glasner ahead of Norwegian facing former club

By Darren Plant | 22 Feb 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 12:59

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has selected Jorgen Strand Larsen for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles signed the Norway international from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £48m deal on transfer deadline day.

With the Conference League playoff tie with Zrinjski Mostar in the balance, there had been the feeling that Strand Larsen and other Palace stars could drop to the substitutes' bench.

Instead, the frontman starts in the Palace attack, albeit with under-pressure Glasner making four alterations elsewhere.

Jaydee Canvot has replaced the injured Maxence Lacroix in the back three, while Tyrick Mitchell has returned in place of Borna Sosa at left wing-back.

Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino are the other two inclusions, with Daichi Kamada and Brennan Johnson also missing out.

© Imago / Focus Images

Edwards opts against Wolves rotation for Palace game

Meanwhile, after the dramatic 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal, Rob Edwards has made just the one change to his Wolves XI.

Tolu Arokodare has been recalled down the middle of the attack, with Angel Gomes only being named as a substitute despite recovering from a back issue.

As a result, Joao Gomes remains among the replacements, leading to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde dropping into a deeper central-midfield role.

Defender Toti Gomes returns to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Riad, Richards, Canvot; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Johnson, Uche, Clyne, Kamada, Sosa, Guessand, Devenny, Cardines

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Mosquera, S.Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Bellegarde, H.Bueno; Mane; Arokodare, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Moller Wolfe, J.Gomes, Lima, R.Gomes, T.Gomes, A.Gomes, Edozie