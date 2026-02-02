Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer latest: Is Crystal Palace striker's proposed move to AC Milan off?

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 09:16

AC Milan are reportedly conducting further medical examinations on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of a potential move for the Frenchman on transfer deadline day.

Mateta has told Palace that he wants to leave before the end of the January transfer window, and a number of clubs, including Nottingham Forest, have been linked with his services.

Milan have since emerged as the favourites for the striker, and it is understood that a transfer package worth more than €30m (£26m) has been agreed between the two clubs.

Palace have allegedly already linked up Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen as a replacement, but a switch to San Siro for Mateta is currently on hold.

Mateta set for further 'medical tests' ahead of potential Milan transfer

According to various reports, Mateta underwent a medical in London on Sunday, but a potential knee problem has caused the Italian giants real concern.

Journalist David Ornstein has said that further medical tests will take place in London on Monday morning ahead of a potential move for the 28-year-old.

Mateta has again been in strong form for Palace during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

The Frenchman has eight goals in 23 Premier League matches this term, while he has managed 56 goals and 13 assists in 186 outings for the Eagles in total since arriving in January 2022.

Manchester United were linked with Mateta last summer and are believed to have given serious consideration to a move before switching their attention to Benjamin Sesko.

Palace 'expecting' Mateta to join Milan on deadline day

Mateta was not involved in Palace's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon amid the speculation surrounding his future.

"It is nothing to do right now with the transfers. He is not in the [right] place," Palace manager Oliver Glasner told reporters ahead of the game with Forest. "To play makes no sense. We have to protect the team and I have to protect him.

"That is why he will not travel with us to Nottingham."

Palace are expecting a move to occur before the January transfer deadline, and Larsen is set to be the Frenchman's replacement at Selhurst Park.

Larsen scored 14 times for Wolves last season while on loan from Celta Vigo, but a tough 2025-26 campaign has seen the 25-year-old manage just six goals in all competitions, with only one of those coming in the Premier League.