Wolves transfer news: 'Proposal submitted' for Jorgen Strand Larsen replacement amid new Crystal Palace bid

By Darren Plant | 01 Feb 2026 15:08

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly made a bid to sign Southampton attacker Adam Armstrong.

Amid frequent speculation regarding the future of Jorgen Strand Larsen, the Premier League's bottom club have been required to identify potential alternatives.

That is despite Crystal Palace having recently indicated that they were not pressing ahead with a deal for Strand Larsen on the previously-discussed terms.

However, as one of Wolves' most prized assets, there is an understanding behind the scenes at Molineux that cashing in on the Norway international before the end of the winter transfer window could suit all parties.

According to separate reports, a resolution could be found where Wolves will have a new striker in their ranks.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will Wolves sign Championship forward?

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Wolves have put forward a proposal of £7m plus £2m in add-ons for Armstrong.

The expectation is that Southampton will give the green light for the sale of the 28-year-old over the coming hours.

Armstrong has contributed 11 goals and four assists from his 29 outings in the Championship this campaign.

While he has only ever chipped in with six goals and seven assists from 88 Premier League appearances through his career, Wolves are looking for proven quality ahead of a likely 2026-27 campaign in the Championship.

Ninety-one goals and 37 assists have come from Armstrong in 277 Championship appearances. He also has less than 18 months remaining on his contract and would represent a major sale for Southampton.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Have Palace made Strand Larsen breakthrough?

Meanwhile, as per Liam Keen of the Express and Star, Wolves have accepted Palace's new offer for Strand Larsen.

Albeit marginally lower than the previously-suggested figures, the Eagles are in line to sign the 25-year-old for a package of £43m plus £5m in add-ons.

That would, in turn, free up Palace to accept offers for Jean-Philippe Mateta before close of business on Monday.