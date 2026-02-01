Man City transfer news: Second player completes move to Premier League club ahead of deadline

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Feb 2026 13:55 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 13:59

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Manchester City.

The 33-year-old made a total of 56 first-team appearances for the Citizens in all competitions following his arrival at the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld in July 2022.

Ortega was part of the Man City squad that won a historic treble in his first season at the club, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

His biggest contribution in that campaign was in the FA Cup where he started every match and conceded just one goal – a penalty in City’s 2-1 triumph in the final over rivals Manchester United at Wembley.

Ortega made 20 appearances the following season as Pep Guardiola’s side won an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title and reached the FA Cup final for a second successive year, before featuring 22 times in 2024-25 as the Citizens advanced to a third straight FA Cup showpiece.

This term, Ortega has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford and Marcus Bettinelli last summer, with the German not playing a single minute of senior football in any competition.

Ortega is now keen to begin a fresh challenge in England with Nottingham Forest and has become the second Man City player to join a fellow Premier League team in the winter transfer window after Oscar Bobb, who recently joined Fulham for £27m.

Ortega bids farewell to Man City after joining Nottingham Forest

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Manchester City,” Ortega told mancity.com. “I leave here as a better goalkeeper and with so many experiences that helped me grown as a person.

“To have been involved in such an historic period of the club is a huge source of pride and I have made memories I’ll never forget.

“The treble year was the greatest season in City’s history, and then to become the first team to win four titles in a row was incredible. I am so proud of what I produced on the pitch when called upon.

“I want to thank all - and I mean all – the people at Manchester City.

“And I want to send a big hug to the City fans because I have felt amazing support from my first day here.

“I will now start a new chapter of my career, but Manchester City will always remain close to my heart.”

Stefan Ortega Moreno is a Red! ? pic.twitter.com/v2USok0nHb — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 1, 2026

Edu explains what new signing Ortega will bring to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Ortega has joined the club on a permanent deal until June 2026 and they have reportedly paid Man City around £500,000.

“Stefan arrives here with fantastic experience and a winning mentality, having been part of such a successful team for the past few seasons,” Global Head of Football, Edu Gaspar, told the club’s official website.

“When it became clear the goalkeeper position was somewhere we needed to address, Stefan stood out straight away. He will provide great competition for our group of goalkeepers, and will help the team on and off the pitch.”

Ortega has become Forest’s second signing of the winter window after striker Lorenzo Lucca, who has arrived from Napoli on an initial loan deal with an option to buy in the summer.

Forest’s latest signing is set to battle with goalkeepers Matz Sels, John Victor - who is currently injured - and Angus Gunn for regular starts under Sean Dyche and he could be available to make his debut for the club in next Friday’s Premier League trip to Leeds United.