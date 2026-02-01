Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Albacete: Pedri, Gavi, Christensen latest

By Aishat Akanni | 01 Feb 2026 13:50

Barcelona will face Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Tuesday evening as they continue their quest to retain the trophy as reigning champions.

The Catalan giants secured their place in the last eight with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Racing Club in the round of 16 and head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 league win against Elche at the weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona’s injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Albacete, who will be hoping to spring another upset after eliminating Real Madrid in the previous round.



© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Meniscus (right knee)

Possible return date: Mid-February

Gavi is expected to remain sidelined until mid-February following surgery on a medial meniscus injury sustained during a training session in August.

The Spanish midfielder avoided an ACL tear but required an operation to repair the damage, ruling him out for several months.



© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Levante)

Pedri sustained a hamstring injury during Barcelona’s 4-2 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague and is expected to miss the club’s next six matches.

The midfielder could make his return in La Liga against Levante on February 22, should his recovery progress as planned.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Cruciate ligament

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during a training session ahead of Barcelona’s match against Villarreal in late December.

While surgery has not been deemed necessary, the defender is expected to be unavailable for around four months.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for Tuesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Albacete.