Fermin Lopez agrees new Barcelona deal: The numbers behind the 22-year-old's impressive season

By Matt Law | 31 Jan 2026 13:27 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 14:36

Barcelona have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Fermin Lopez over a new contract, with the Spaniard set to remain at Camp Nou until June 2031.

Fermin has been a vital player for the Catalan giants during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering 11 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

There has been speculation surrounding the 22-year-old's future, with Chelsea attempting to sign him during last summer's transfer window.

However, Barcelona have now confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the playmaker over a new contract until the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

"Agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and first team player Fermin Lopez to extend and improve his contract for a further two seasons up to 30 June 2031," read a statement from the reigning La Liga champions.

© Imago

Fermin agrees new Barcelona contract until 2031

"The contract will be signed during the coming days in the office of president Joan Laporta, when the player will also be speaking to the media."

Fermin has scored four goals and registered four assists in 15 La Liga appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, while he has managed five goals and three assists in seven outings in the Champions League this term.

In total, the Spaniard has represented Barcelona on 114 appearances, scoring 29 goals and registering 22 assists in the process, and he is now an invaluable player for the club.

Fermin's best work has come in the Champions League this season, with eight goal contributions arriving in 535 minutes, while his four goals and four assists in La Liga have come across 816 minutes - starting eight and featuring off the bench in seven of their 15 matches.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Fermin in Barcelona squad for Elche battle

The attacker is in the Barcelona squad for Sunday's La Liga match against Elche, and a win would see the Catalan outfit move four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit.

Frenkie de Jong is back in the squad after a European suspension against Copenhagen, with Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen the only three absentees due to injury issues.