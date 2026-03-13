Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Predicted XI for La Liga champions including Lamine Yamal decision

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 12:29 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 12:31

Lamine Yamal has been declared fit for Barcelona's La Liga clash Sevilla on Sunday.

The Spain international had emerged as a major doubt for the contest when he was absent from Thursday's training session due to discomfort.

However, Yamal trained normally alongside his teammates on Friday and will therefore he available for selection against an in-form Sevilla this weekend.

Eric Garcia missed the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Champions League last time out due to muscular overload, but the Spaniard has also trained ahead of the Sevilla game and is set to be introduced back into the starting XI.

There will be changes from the side that started the last-16 first leg, with Eric Garcia, Marc Casado and Ferran Torres potentially being introduced to freshen the team.

Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) are all out, but Gavi was back on the bench against Newcastle.

Gavi has not played since August due to a serious knee injury, but the midfielder is again likely to be among the substitutes for Sunday's game at Camp Nou.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres