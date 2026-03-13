Man United vs. Aston Villa: Red Devils receive major injury boost for key Premier League contest

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 13:44 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 13:45

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Mason Mount is back with the first-team group ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Mount has missed Man United's last six Premier League matches with an unspecified injury, with his last appearance coming against Manchester City on January 17.

However, the 27-year-old has now returned to first-team training with the Red Devils and could potentially be involved in Sunday's game at home to Villa.

Man United's absence from the FA Cup and Europe means that they have not been in action since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the league on March 4.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Villa, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's contest.

© Imago / APL

Mount could make Man United return vs. Villa

"Yeah, it's been a good week, obviously, the result was disappointing the way the game ended. It was obviously disappointing," Carrick told reporters.

"I think we've kind of digested that and looked at it and learned from it and trained well. Trained really well this week, but I was itching to get going on Sunday now.

"Mason is back with the group, which is fantastic. He's an important player for us, Mason, and to have him back and involved is a good step for us.

"He is not 100% in terms of back, because he's only trained a very small amount of time, but he's back and that's good for us so we'll see whether he's involved or not on Sunday, but it's a big step for him so we're happy with that. Yeah, that's it in terms of players coming back for now."

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Martinez, De Ligt, Dorgu sidelined for Man United

Man United will once again be without the services of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu for Sunday's clash with Villa.

However, Noussair Mazraoui, who was forced off against Newcastle with a foot injury, is expected to be available for selection, having returned to training this week.