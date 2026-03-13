Tottenham manager latest: ENIC face huge dilemma as Igor Tudor replacement wanted by three teams

By Lewis Blain | 13 Mar 2026 13:34

Tottenham Hotspur’s turbulent season continues to create fresh uncertainty around the club’s managerial situation as pressure continues to mount on interim boss Igor Tudor.

After another difficult run of results, questions are once again being asked about the long-term direction of the club and whether the current leadership in the dugout can stabilise things.

Adding further intrigue to the situation is the growing interest in a former Spurs favourite who is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after coaches in European football.

Tottenham manager target Robbie Keane eyed by three teams

Robbie Keane has emerged as a managerial target for multiple clubs ahead of the summer, with the Lilywhites among those keeping a close eye on the situation.

The former Spurs striker is currently enjoying success with Ferencvarosi TC, where his attacking style and ability to deliver results have enhanced his reputation in managerial circles.

However, Tottenham are not alone in their admiration.

Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Scottish giants Celtic are also believed to be interested in appointing Keane as they plan for next season, creating a potential three-way battle for his services, according to TEAMtalk.

What is the latest on the future of Igor Tudor at Spurs?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

The interest in Keane comes at a difficult time for Tudor, as since taking over from Thomas Frank, the Croatian has endured a disastrous start with four defeats from his first four matches.

Those results have intensified criticism from supporters and raised serious doubts within the club hierarchy about whether he is the right man to lead the team moving forward.

For now, Spurs have resisted the urge to make another immediate change, but the atmosphere around the club has become increasingly tense as performances continue to decline.

Will Spurs sack Igor Tudor before the end of the season?

© Iconsport / PA Images

At the moment, owners ENIC are expected to give Tudor at least one more opportunity to turn things around, but the pressure is undeniably building.

A heavy defeat against Liverpool this weekend could prove a defining moment in determining his future.

If results fail to improve quickly, the club may feel they have little choice but to act before the season concludes.

With alternatives like Keane already attracting interest elsewhere, Spurs risk being forced into a decision sooner rather than later.