Aston Villa vs. Man Utd: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 09:13 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 09:13

Sunday's solitary Premier League match is an unmissable one, as title outsiders Aston Villa and Champions League-chasing Manchester United do battle at Villa Park, in gameweek 17 of the 2025-26 season.

The Lions have forced their way into the trophy conversation of late, sitting just one point worse off than Manchester City and three adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, even if the top two do boast a significantly superior goal difference.

However, Unai Emery's men kept themselves within touching distance of the Gunners and the Citizens with a sterling comeback job at West Ham United last weekend, conquering the Hammers 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Man United also came from behind in their latest thriller of a match, but Ruben Amorim's side also agonisingly let leads slip in a chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, which prevented the sixth-placed Red Devils from drawing level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 200

Aston Villa wins: 51

Draws: 42

Manchester United wins: 107

Man United have faced Villa on 200 occasions in all competitions, and the Red Devils comfortably lead the overall head-to-head, boasting 107 wins to Villa's 51, while there have also been 42 draws.

Incredibly, Villa have only ever won five Premier League matches against Man United, with the Red Devils triumphing in 41 of their 60 fixtures at that level, while there have also been 14 draws.

Man United had been on a four-game winning run against Villa in all competitions, including 3-2 and 2-1 successes in the Premier League during the 2023-24 campaign, before a goalless draw in their meeting at Villa Park in October 2024.

The 20-time English champions then recorded a 2-0 victory on the final day of the 2024-25 Premier League season, as Villa missed out on Champions League qualification.

The Lions have only managed to triumph twice against Man United since December 2009, with the club enjoying huge success over Villa during Sir Alex Ferguson's time at the helm.

Villa actually won the first-ever Premier League meeting between the two sides back in November 1992, but as mentioned, there have only been five Villa wins over Man United in the Premier League.

Man United's best run over Villa in the Premier League came between March 2003 and March 2008, when they recorded 11 wins in a row, and they have only lost once at Villa Park in England's top flight since August 1995.

Wayne Rooney is actually the leading goalscorer in this particular fixture, with the Englishman netting 14 times against Villa during his time at Man United.

Ex-Red Devils forward Jack Rowley managed 10 goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Mark Hughes and Ruud van Nistelrooy struck nine times against the Lions while representing Man United.

Last 20 meetings

May 25, 2025: Man Utd 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 6, 2024: Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2024: Aston Villa 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2023: Man Utd 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2023: Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2022: Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa (EFL Cup Third Round)

Nov 06, 2022: Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 15, 2022: Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 10, 2022: Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa (FA Cup Third Round)

Sep 25, 2021: Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 09, 2021: Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2021: Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jul 09, 2020: Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2019: Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2016: Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2015: Aston Villa 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2015: Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 20, 2014: Aston Villa 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 29, 2014: Man Utd 4-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2013: Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

