Team News: Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 20:00

Separated by just two points in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Fulham and Nottingham Forest do battle at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

The Cottagers were edged out 2-1 by Newcastle United in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final, whereas the Tricky Trees cruised to a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: Sasa Lukic (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Willy Boly (AFCON), Chris Wood (knee), Ola Aina (thigh), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Doubtful: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Taiwo Awoniyi (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus