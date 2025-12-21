Premier League Gameweek 17
Fulham
Dec 22, 2025 8.00pm
Nott'm Forest

Team News: Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Fulham vs. Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Separated by just two points in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Fulham and Nottingham Forest do battle at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

The Cottagers were edged out 2-1 by Newcastle United in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final, whereas the Tricky Trees cruised to a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

FULHAM vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

FULHAM

Out: Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: Sasa Lukic (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Willy Boly (AFCON), Chris Wood (knee), Ola Aina (thigh), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Doubtful: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Taiwo Awoniyi (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Fulham related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe