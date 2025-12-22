Man Utd transfer news: Bruno Fernandes release clause 'revealed' as Saudi Pro League learn asking price

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Dec 2025 20:15

Bruno Fernandes reportedly has a release clause in his contract that is only applicable to clubs outside the Premier League.

Since joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window in 2020, Fernandes has featured on 308 occasions, scoring 103 goals across all competitions.

The Portuguese international was appointed captain by former manager Erik ten Hag in 2023, and he remains a key player under Ruben Amorim, netting five goals and providing seven assists in his 17 outings across all competitions.

While his importance to the side is undeniable, Fernandes, who is expected to be out for a month with a muscle injury, could face an uncertain future at the club.

Fernandes was heavily linked with a big-money move to Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window, but he stayed at the club out of loyalty.

Release clause revealed for Fernandes

© Imago / News Images

The 31-year-old claimed in a recent interview that many influential members at the club felt that the offer from the Saudi Pro League club was too good to turn down, leaving him hurt.

Fernandes has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of another year, but he can leave as early as January if any foreign club triggers his release clause.

According to Fabrizio Romano, via The Mirror, Fernandes has a release clause of over £52.5m, but it is not valid for any Premier League clubs.

"There is a release clause in the contract of Bruno Fernandes," said Romano.

"And the clause is not valid for Premier League clubs. It's only for clubs abroad. It is slightly over €60m (£52.5m). So, nothing is imminent.

"Nothing is happening. For the summer transfer window, I would keep an eye on the interest from Saudi because I think from Saudi, they can return for Bruno Fernandes.

"Then it's going to be up to Bruno, up to Man Utd again. Let's see what's going to happen before or after the World Cup."

Will Fernandes leave Old Trafford next summer?

© Imago / Sportimage

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are still reportedly interested in signing the midfielder, but doubts remain whether they would do it, as they will no longer be controlled by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Fernandes himself admitted that he is open to the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia in the future, which suggests that his time at Old Trafford could be nearing an end.

Ruben Amorim will be looking to overhaul the midfield setup next summer, and the likes of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo could be offloaded.

Bolstering the midfield is a priority for the Red Devils in 2026, and they could make a serious effort in landing Ruben Neves, who could be allowed to leave by Al-Hilal next month.