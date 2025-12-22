Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'battle' PL rival to sign Ruben Neves in January

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Dec 2025 18:45 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 18:50

Manchester United reportedly battle Newcastle United to sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has a contract with the Saudi Pro League club until the summer of 2026, and he has allegedly turned down the chance to sign a new deal with Al-Hilal.

Neves left Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2023 to join the Saudi club, where he has scored 14 goals and registered 25 assists in 106 appearances.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder, but they could face strong competition from two Premier League clubs for his signature.

Premier League clubs eye move for Neves?

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Manchester United and Newcastle United are in the race to sign Neves, as both clubs look to bolster their midfield options.

Neves is reportedly ready to move back to Europe, and he is specifically keen to return to England, where he enjoyed some quality seasons with Wolves.

With his contract running down, Al-Hilal are looking to sell him in January, and it would reportedly take around £20m to lure him away.

Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly checking on him as well, but they could struggle to match his £410,000 per week wages, unless he takes a massive pay cut.

Neves would be perfect for both Man Utd and Newcastle

Signing a holding midfielder is a priority for the Red Devils, with both Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro potentially leaving Old Trafford in 2026.

Casemiro will become a free agent next summer and has yet to sign a new deal, while Ugarte has failed to justify his lofty price tag since joining the club.

Likewise, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are facing uncertain futures at the club, and Ruben Amorim could be looking for a major overhaul of the midfield.

Eddie Howe and his team are reportedly looking to bring in a new midfielder and Neves is high on their priority list, but they need to shatter their wage structure to get him.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are also reportedly being considered by Man Utd, but Neves is a realistic target for them in January.