Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos to battle Man United for 'bargain' midfielder in January

By Matt Law | 20 Dec 2025 08:04 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 10:07

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the signature of Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves during the January transfer window.

Neves, 28, has allegedly turned down the chance to sign a new contract with Al-Hilal, and his existing deal with the Saudi Pro League side is due to expire in June 2026.

Man United are said to be lining up a mid-season swoop for the Portugal international, who could be available for £20m when the January market opens for business.

However, according to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are also in the race, with Los Blancos viewing the midfielder as a 'rare market opportunity'.

Neves surprisingly left Wolverhampton Wanderers to make the move to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, and he has scored 14 goals and registered 25 assists in 106 appearances for the Saudi Pro League outfit during a successful spell.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Real Madrid 'to rival' Man United for Neves

Man United are believed to be the favourites for Neves, with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim thought to be driving the interest.

A move for Neves could potentially open the door for the unsettled Kobbie Mainoo to depart, while Manuel Ugarte is believed to be available for transfer in January.

However, Real Madrid have allegedly now fully entered the race, and Neves would find it difficult to reject the chance to make the move to Bernabeu.

Neves scored 30 goals and registered 13 assists in 253 appearances for Wolves, while he managed four goals and three assists in 93 appearances for Porto.

The midfielder is also a 63-time Portugal international and is in line to represent his country at the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Do Real Madrid need another midfielder?

Real Madrid are set to bring in at least one centre-back next year due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, with both potentially leaving Bernabeu on free transfers in 2026.

However, there is also expected to be the need for a new central midfielder, with Dani Ceballos potentially moving on at the end of the campaign.

Eduardo Camavinga also continues to be linked with a move away from Bernabeu, while Jude Bellingham has more of an impact further up the field.

Neves would bring balance and experience to the Real Madrid midfield, and it is not a surprise that major clubs from Europe are now looking to take advantage of his contract situation.