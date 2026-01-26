Barcelona lineup vs. Copenhagen: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in Champions League affair

By Matt Law | 26 Jan 2026 15:43 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 16:48

Barcelona will be without the services of three key midfielders for Wednesday's Champions League contest with Copenhagen at Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong will miss the match through suspension, with the Netherlands international picking up a milestone yellow card against Slavia Prague in the team's last match in the tournament.

Gavi is in the latter stages of his recovery from a serious knee injury, but the midfielder will not be back on the field until February, while Pedri is out for another three weeks or so with a hamstring issue.

Ferran Torres is also still missing with a muscular problem, while Andreas Christensen is a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Marc Casado's future, but Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has insisted that the Spaniard is staying at Camp Nou, and the 22-year-old is in line for another spot in central midfield on Wednesday night.

Eric Garcia could also operate in that area of the field, with Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin in the middle of the defence, while Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Raphinha are set to play behind experienced forward Robert Lewandowski, who has one goal in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, Casado; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski