Manchester United transfer news: Former star's decision on 'return' to Old Trafford revealed ahead of summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Feb 2026 23:42 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 23:42

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has no intention of returning to England despite recent rumours, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are set for a busy summer regardless of whether they finish in the Premier League's Champions League spots.

Interim boss Michael Carrick will hope that he is given the job on a permanent basis, while United will need to replace stars such as Casemiro, and it should be noted that the future of captain Bruno Fernandes is uncertain.

With so many unknowns at Old Trafford, it may have made some sense to bring McTominay back from Napoli given he is already familiar with the club, and he could provide some stability.

However, Football Insider report that the midfielder is keen on extending his stay with the Serie A side, and he has no intention on returning to England.

© Imago / Insidefoto

How has Scott McTominay fared for Napoli in Serie A?

The Scotsman has excelled in Italy following his permanent exit in 2024, helping Napoli clinch the title in his debut season.

He was named the division's 'Most Valuable Player' in 2024-25, and he earned the award having scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 34 league games.

Boss Antonio Conte has often looked to play McTominay in a more advanced role, as while he is not a particularly creative influence, he has flourished when given freedom to crash the penalty area.

McTominay would no doubt improve United's options, though should Fernandes stay at Old Trafford, there would not be a place for the 29-year-old in the XI.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Should United bring back any other players in the summer?

While United may not be able to bring McTominay back in the summer, there is a possibility that they could be reunited with Marcus Rashford.

The winger is currently on loan at Barcelona and he has enjoyed an exceptional season, though there are concerns about whether Barca will be able to afford their option to buy, which is reported to be in the region of £26m.

United's left flank has not looked as threatening as their right this season, with Bryan Mbeumo at times used on that side of the pitch, and perhaps the return of Rashford would allow the Red Devils to fully unleash the former Brentford star.