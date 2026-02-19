Bournemouth lineup vs. West Ham United: Predicted XI as Rayan chases unprecedented Premier League history

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Feb 2026 23:01

Bournemouth’s Rayan heads to the capital in pursuit of an unprecedented feat, as the 19-year-old sensation aims to become the first teenager in Premier League history to register a goal contribution in each of his first four top-flight appearances.

The Brazilian, signed from Vasco da Gama following Antoine Semenyo's departure to Manchester City, is a certain starter for Andoni Iraola after scoring in consecutive games against Aston Villa and Everton.

Those goals followed his debut assist against Wolverhampton Wanderers in late January, a game the Cherries won 2-0, and the youngster has not looked back since.

While Eli Junior Kroupi's effectiveness away from home is noted, Evanilson is expected to lead the line again, supported by an attacking trident of Rayan, Alex Toth and Amine Adli.

The Cherries' midfield engine room should see Alex Scott and Ryan Christie partner up, particularly as Iraola manages a relatively healthy squad despite the absences of Justin Kluivert, Ben Gannon-Doak, Julio Soler and Marcus Tavernier.

At the back, Djordje Petrovic will aim to keep the Hammers at bay behind a defensive unit of Alex Jimenez, James Hill, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Rayan, Toth, Adli; Evanilson

