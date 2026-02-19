West Ham United lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Nuno Espirito Santo faces Jean-Clair Todibo or Axel Disasi decision

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Feb 2026 22:59

While Jean-Clair Todibo returns from a three-match suspension this weekend, Nuno Espirito Santo may be tempted to retain Axel Disasi alongside Konstantinos Mavropanos at the heart of the defence.

The Frenchman has been steady with Mavropanos in recent matches, yet the return of the former Nice man offers the Hammers boss a welcome selection headache ahead of the visit of the Cherries.

Mads Hermansen is a guaranteed starter in goal with Lukasz Fabianski still missing through a back injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are expected to complete the back four.

Further forward, the absence of the suspended Freddie Potts should see Soungoutou Magassa join Mateus Fernandes in a youthful central midfield pairing.

The creative burden will once again fall on Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, both of whom have been instrumental in the club's recent resurgence.

Summerville has remarkably scored six goals in his last seven appearances, and the Dutchman aims to be decisive again after his late winner in the FA Cup.

Bowen remains the primary threat with eight league goals this season, and he will likely start in a supporting trio with Tomas Soucek behind Valentin Castellanos.

With Pablo Felipe also sidelined by a calf issue, Nuno is expected to name an unchanged attacking unit as they look to overcome their ninth-placed opponents.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa; Bowen, Soucek, Summerville; Castellanos

