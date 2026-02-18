How to watch West Ham vs. Bournemouth: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 18 Feb 2026 23:20

After claiming an extra-time win over Burton Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup, West Ham United will turn their focus back to their Premier League survival bid in Saturday's meeting with Bournemouth.

The Hammers are languishing in 18th spot in the Premier League table, while the Cherries are sitting in ninth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight fixture.

What time does West Ham vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The match will start at 5:30pm on Saturday evening.

Where is West Ham vs. Bournemouth being played?

West Ham will welcome the Cherries to the London Stadium, which can hold up to 62,500 supporters.

Bournemouth's Evanilson scored a brace in a 2-2 draw when the two sides last faced off at the London Stadium in April 2025.

How to watch West Ham vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

Sky customers will be able to watch the Premier League contest on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can view the game on Sky Go and the Sky Sports app. Meanwhile, non-Sky customers can purchase a NOW TV pass to watch Saturday's fixture.

Highlights

You can watch higlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:25pm on BBC One on Saturday night. Alternatively, you can find the MOTD highlight package on the BBC Sport website.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will show match higlights on their dedicated app and on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for West Ham and Bournemouth?

West Ham have experienced an upturn in fortunes in the Premier League, having won three, drawn one and lost just one of their previous five top-flight matches.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo knows his side can ill-afford to rest on their laurels with three points separating them from safety ahead of the weekend's round of fixtures.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are looking up rather than down after winning four of their previous six Premier League outings.

The Cherries, who occupy ninth spot, will be hoping to boost their European hopes by claiming their first victory over Bournemouth since January 2019.