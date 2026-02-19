Chelsea lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI as Cole Palmer returns to haunt promoted opposition

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Feb 2026 23:25 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 23:27

Cole Palmer will look to continue his exceptional record against promoted sides when Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The England international, who has been involved in 14 goals in 12 top-flight starts against such opponents, was kept in reserve for the 4-0 FA Cup victory over Hull City but is expected to return to Liam Rosenior's starting XI.

While the Blues' injury list is slowly shortening, Rosenior remains without Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Filip Jorgensen, Dario Essugo and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens for the visit of the Clarets.

Romeo Lavia is nearing a return from a thigh issue, though the club are reluctant to rush the midfielder, meaning Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo should anchor the engine room once more.

Robert Sanchez is a certain starter between the posts behind a defensive line featuring Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Jorrel Hato.

Further forward, Enzo Fernandez is likely to occupy an advanced midfield role flanked by the dangerous duo of Pedro Neto and Palmer.

Leading the line will be the in-form Joao Pedro, who has flourished under his new head coach with four goals and an assist in his last five Premier League appearances.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

