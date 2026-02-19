Premier League Gameweek 27
Chelsea
Feb 21, 2026 3.00pm
Stamford Bridge
Burnley

Chelsea lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI as Cole Palmer returns to haunt promoted opposition

By | , Last updated:

Palmer returns to haunt Clarets: Predicted Chelsea XI vs. Burnley
© Imago / Sportimage

Cole Palmer will look to continue his exceptional record against promoted sides when Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The England international, who has been involved in 14 goals in 12 top-flight starts against such opponents, was kept in reserve for the 4-0 FA Cup victory over Hull City but is expected to return to Liam Rosenior's starting XI.

While the Blues' injury list is slowly shortening, Rosenior remains without Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Filip Jorgensen, Dario Essugo and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens for the visit of the Clarets.

Romeo Lavia is nearing a return from a thigh issue, though the club are reluctant to rush the midfielder, meaning Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo should anchor the engine room once more.

Robert Sanchez is a certain starter between the posts behind a defensive line featuring Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Jorrel Hato.

Further forward, Enzo Fernandez is likely to occupy an advanced midfield role flanked by the dangerous duo of Pedro Neto and Palmer.

Leading the line will be the in-form Joao Pedro, who has flourished under his new head coach with four goals and an assist in his last five Premier League appearances.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: 

Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up for this clash

 

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe