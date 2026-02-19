Burnley lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as stats leader Jaidon Anthony joins away specialist Zian Flemming

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Feb 2026 23:26

Jaidon Anthony is a near certainty to lead the charge for Burnley at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, with the winger currently topping the Clarets' charts for goals, chances created and total shots this season.

The forward's presence provides a significant boost for Scott Parker, who is grappling with a lengthy injury list including Connor Roberts, Mike Tresor, Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni and Axel Tuanzebe.

Long-term absentee Josh Cullen also remains sidelined with a knee issue, meaning Lesley Ugochukwu and Hannibal Mejbri should continue their partnership in the heart of the midfield following their impressive displays at Crystal Palace.

Martin Dubravka is expected to start between the posts behind a defensive trio of Joe Worrall, Maxime Esteve and Josh Laurent, while Kyle Walker and Bashir Humphreys provide the width in the wing-back roles.

In attack, Marcus Edwards will look to build on his recent assist as he joins Anthony in supporting central striker Zian Flemming.

Flemming has proven to be a specialist on the road this term, with all five of his Premier League goals coming away from Turf Moor, and Parker will be leaning on the forward's away-day heroics as Burnley hunt for consecutive victories in the capital.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Laurent, Worral, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this clash