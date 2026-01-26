Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd: Michael Carrick achieves flawless first over Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta

By Carter White | 26 Jan 2026 15:30 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 15:30

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has achieved a feat at the expense of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Red Devils have now won back-to-back matches under the stewardship of their temporary head coach.

Man Utd picked up a remarkable 3-2 success at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, when it appeared that the Gunners had rallied back to secure a point.

However, in the dying moments of the contest, Matheus Cunha unleashed a sensational strike past David Raya.

Arsenal are now only four points ahead of both Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League title race.

Carrick continues flawless Arteta streak

After Man Utd's success at the Emirates on the weekend, Carrick broke a unique Arteta-related record.

Of all the managers to come up against the Spaniard more than once, Carrick is the only man to have a 100% record.

The former Middlesbrough boss also took interim charge of Man Utd when they clashed with Arsenal in December 2021.

It was another 3-2 triumph for the Red Devils on that day as well, with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a brace at Old Trafford.

With Man Utd knocked out of all cup competitions this season, Arteta will be unable to get revenge on Carrick in 2025-26.

Where next for Carrick's United?

Winning against Man City and Arsenal during his first two matches in charge, Carrick is making a case to land the permanent role in the summer.

However, it will be one step at a time for the Englishman, whose side welcome Fulham to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

In fact, the Red Devils commence February with consecutive home clashes, with Tottenham Hotspur the visitors on February 7.