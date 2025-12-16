Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'dispute' Bruno Fernandes claims over summer sale

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Dec 2025 19:52 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 21:17

Manchester United insiders reportedly dispute claims that the club wanted to sell Bruno Fernandes last summer.

Fernandes is arguably Man Utd's best player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but his future came under scrutiny in the summer transfer window.

Saudi Pro League clubs were vying for his signature, and they were even ready to pay up to £100m, but Fernandes decided to stay at the club, as backed by Ruben Amorim.

The Portugal international has said that many at the club felt the substantial offer for a player turning 31 was too good to turn down, leaving him hurt.

Fernandes has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of a further year, and Ben Jacobs claims that the Red Devils have no intention of selling him.

Saudi interest in Fernandes still alive?

© Imago

The Portuguese midfielder claims that while the club directors wanted to cash in on him, they did not have the courage to defy Amorim, who was vocal about keeping Fernandes at the club.

"The club wanted me to go [away]," Fernandes said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I told the directors that, I don't think they had the courage to make that decision because the coach wanted me. But if I said I wanted to leave, even though the coach wanted me to stay, the club would let me."

Jacobs claims that several Saudi Pro League clubs remain interested in signing the midfielder, but doubts remain about whether they would make a substantial offer.

Al Hilal is majority owned by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, but they will soon be controlled by billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Could this be the final season for Fernandes at Man Utd?

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Saudi clubs are also targeting the signing of more young players, rather than bringing in older players nearing retirement who see the league as their last chance to secure big pay cheques.

According to a report from talkSPORT, several Man Utd players believe that Fernandes's bombshell interview could pave the way for his departure.

While it is unclear whether this would be Fernandes's last season at the club, there's certainly no doubt that Kobbie Mainoo could leave Old Trafford at some point, either in January or next summer.