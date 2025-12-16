Team News: CD Guadalajara vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will face third-tier outfit CD Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.
Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Guadalajara play their league football in Spain's third tier, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
CD GUADALAJARA VS. BARCELONA
CD GUADALAJARA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicente; Mayo, Ablanque, Rodriguez, Casado; Rojo, Calvo; Diaz, Ramirez, Munoz; Canizo
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Jofre; Casado, Bernal; Bardghji, Fermin, Dro; Lewandowski