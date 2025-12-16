Team News: CD Guadalajara vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 16 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 12:28

Barcelona will face third-tier outfit CD Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Guadalajara play their league football in Spain's third tier, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CD GUADALAJARA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicente; Mayo, Ablanque, Rodriguez, Casado; Rojo, Calvo; Diaz, Ramirez, Munoz; Canizo

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Jofre; Casado, Bernal; Bardghji, Fermin, Dro; Lewandowski