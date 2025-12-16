Team News: CD Guadalajara vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

CD Guadalajara vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Barcelona will face third-tier outfit CD Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Guadalajara play their league football in Spain's third tier, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CD GUADALAJARA VS. BARCELONA

CD GUADALAJARA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicente; Mayo, Ablanque, Rodriguez, Casado; Rojo, Calvo; Diaz, Ramirez, Munoz; Canizo

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Jofre; Casado, Bernal; Bardghji, Fermin, Dro; Lewandowski

