Team News: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

The 2025-26 EFL Cup quarter-finals conclude at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, as London rivals Arsenal and Crystal Palace vie for the right to meet Chelsea in the last four.
The Gunners eked out a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton at the weekend, while the Eagles were embarrassed 4-1 by Leeds United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ARSENAL vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
ARSENAL
Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Ben White (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Nichols, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Merino; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Rio Cardines (muscle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Chadi Riad (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Benitez; Richards, Guehi, Canvot; Clyne, Lerma, Wharton, Sosa; Pino, Devenny; Uche