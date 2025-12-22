Team News: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 22 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 20:00

The 2025-26 EFL Cup quarter-finals conclude at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, as London rivals Arsenal and Crystal Palace vie for the right to meet Chelsea in the last four.

The Gunners eked out a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton at the weekend, while the Eagles were embarrassed 4-1 by Leeds United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Ben White (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Nichols, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Merino; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Rio Cardines (muscle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Benitez; Richards, Guehi, Canvot; Clyne, Lerma, Wharton, Sosa; Pino, Devenny; Uche