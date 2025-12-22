EFL Cup
Arsenal
Dec 23, 2025 8.00pm
Crystal Palace

Team News: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
The 2025-26 EFL Cup quarter-finals conclude at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, as London rivals Arsenal and Crystal Palace vie for the right to meet Chelsea in the last four.

The Gunners eked out a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton at the weekend, while the Eagles were embarrassed 4-1 by Leeds United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Ben White (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Nichols, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Merino; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Rio Cardines (muscle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Benitez; Richards, Guehi, Canvot; Clyne, Lerma, Wharton, Sosa; Pino, Devenny; Uche

