Premier League GW18: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

As fans up and down the country tuck into their turkey leftovers, all 20 Premier League teams serve up a mouthwatering collection of festive fixtures, starting with Manchester United and Newcastle United's Boxing Day battle.
Eight games follow on December 27, when Manchester City can go top of the Premier League table by winning away at Nottingham Forest, albeit maybe only for a couple of hours before Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion.
Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa travel to Chelsea on the same day, the latter fixture pitting the title-chasing Lions against Enzo Maresca's title outsiders.
Gameweek 18 concludes with two showdowns on Sunday, when Sunderland and Leeds United clash in a newly-promoted contest, before Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a fascinating London derby.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.
MAN UNITED VS. NEWCASTLE (Friday, 8pm)
MAN UNITED
Out: Bruno Fernandes (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE
Out: Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest), Emil Krafth (knee), Valentino Livramento (knee)
Doubtful: Nick Pope (groin)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MAN CITY (Saturday, 12.30pm)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Ryan Yates (hamstring), Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Jeremy Doku (muscle), Oscar Bobb (muscle)
Doubtful: John Stones (thigh)
ARSENAL VS. BRIGHTON (Saturday, 3pm)
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (thigh)
Doubtful: None
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)
Doubtful: Danny Welbeck (back), Jan Paul van Hecke (illness), Mats Wieffer (unspecified)
BRENTFORD VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Saturday, 3pm)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (knock), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Tyler Adams (knee)
Doubtful: None
BURNLEY VS. EVERTON (Saturday, 3pm)
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Hannibal Mejbri (suspended), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON)
Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (unspecified)
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh)
Doubtful: None
LIVERPOOL VS. WOLVES (Saturday, 3pm)
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Joe Gomez (muscle), Dominik Szoboszlai (suspended), Alexander Isak (ankle)
Doubtful: Cody Gakpo (unspecified), Conor Bradley (knock)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Emmanuel Djedje (AFCON), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON)
Doubtful: Hugo Bueno (groin)
WEST HAM VS. FULHAM (Saturday, 3pm)
WEST HAM
Out: El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON)
Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (unspecified), Niclas Fullkrug (other)
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
CHELSEA VS. ASTON VILLA (Saturday, 5.30pm)
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Doubtful: Liam Delap (shoulder), Estevao (muscle)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee), Evann Guessand (AFCON)
Doubtful: Pau Torres (calf), Harvey Elliott (illness)
SUNDERLAND VS. LEEDS (Sunday, 2pm)
SUNDERLAND
Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Reinildo (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Luke O'Nien (suspended)
Doubtful: None
LEEDS
Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf), Lukas Nmecha (calf)
Doubtful: None
CRYSTAL PALACE VS. TOTTENHAM (Sunday, 4.30pm)
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
TOTTENHAM
Out: Xavi Simons (suspended), Cristian Romero (suspended), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Kota Takai (ankle), Pape Sarr (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 17: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB
ARSENAL (vs. Brighton)
Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (thigh)
Doubtful: None
ASTON VILLA (vs. Chelsea)
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee), Evann Guessand (AFCON)
Doubtful: Pau Torres (calf), Harvey Elliott (illness)
BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Brentford)
Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Tyler Adams (knee)
Doubtful: None
BRENTFORD (vs. Bournemouth)
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (knock), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
BRIGHTON (vs. Arsenal)
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)
Doubtful: Danny Welbeck (back), Jan Paul van Hecke (illness), Mats Wieffer (unspecified)
BURNLEY (vs. Everton)
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Hannibal Mejbri (suspended), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON)
Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (unspecified)
CHELSEA (vs. Aston Villa)
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Doubtful: Liam Delap (shoulder), Estevao (muscle)
CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Spurs)
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
EVERTON (vs. Burnley)
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh)
Doubtful: None
FULHAM (vs. West Ham)
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
LEEDS (vs. Sunderland)
Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf), Lukas Nmecha (calf)
Doubtful: None
LIVERPOOL (vs. Wolves)
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Joe Gomez (muscle), Dominik Szoboszlai (suspended), Alexander Isak (ankle)
Doubtful: Cody Gakpo (unspecified), Conor Bradley (knock)
MAN CITY (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Jeremy Doku (muscle), Oscar Bobb (muscle)
Doubtful: John Stones (thigh)
MAN UNITED (vs. Newcastle)
Out: Bruno Fernandes (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE (vs. Man United)
Out: Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest), Emil Krafth (knee), Valentino Livramento (knee)
Doubtful: Nick Pope (groin)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Man City)
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Ryan Yates (hamstring), Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
SUNDERLAND (vs. Leeds)
Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Reinildo (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Luke O'Nien (suspended)
Doubtful: None
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Crystal Palace)
Out: Xavi Simons (suspended), Cristian Romero (suspended), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Kota Takai (ankle), Pape Sarr (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
WEST HAM (vs. Fulham)
Out: El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON)
Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (unspecified), Niclas Fullkrug (other)
WOLVES (vs. Liverpool)
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Emmanuel Djedje (AFCON), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON)
Doubtful: Hugo Bueno (groin)