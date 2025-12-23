Premier League GW18: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By Ben Knapton | 23 Dec 2025 13:53 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 13:53

As fans up and down the country tuck into their turkey leftovers, all 20 Premier League teams serve up a mouthwatering collection of festive fixtures, starting with Manchester United and Newcastle United's Boxing Day battle.

Eight games follow on December 27, when Manchester City can go top of the Premier League table by winning away at Nottingham Forest, albeit maybe only for a couple of hours before Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa travel to Chelsea on the same day, the latter fixture pitting the title-chasing Lions against Enzo Maresca's title outsiders.

Gameweek 18 concludes with two showdowns on Sunday, when Sunderland and Leeds United clash in a newly-promoted contest, before Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a fascinating London derby.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.

MAN UNITED VS. NEWCASTLE (Friday, 8pm)

© Imago / News Images

MAN UNITED

Out: Bruno Fernandes (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE

Out: Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest), Emil Krafth (knee), Valentino Livramento (knee)

Doubtful: Nick Pope (groin)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MAN CITY (Saturday, 12.30pm)

© Imago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Ryan Yates (hamstring), Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Jeremy Doku (muscle), Oscar Bobb (muscle)

Doubtful: John Stones (thigh)

ARSENAL VS. BRIGHTON (Saturday, 3pm)

© Imago

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (thigh)

Doubtful: None

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)

Doubtful: Danny Welbeck (back), Jan Paul van Hecke (illness), Mats Wieffer (unspecified)

© Imago / Focus Images

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (knock), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Tyler Adams (knee)

Doubtful: None

© Imago / Sportimage

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Hannibal Mejbri (suspended), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (unspecified)

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL VS. WOLVES (Saturday, 3pm)

© Imago / Mark Pain

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Joe Gomez (muscle), Dominik Szoboszlai (suspended), Alexander Isak (ankle)

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo (unspecified), Conor Bradley (knock)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Emmanuel Djedje (AFCON), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON)

Doubtful: Hugo Bueno (groin)

WEST HAM VS. FULHAM (Saturday, 3pm)

© Imago / Focus Images

WEST HAM

Out: El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (unspecified), Niclas Fullkrug (other)

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

CHELSEA VS. ASTON VILLA (Saturday, 5.30pm)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: Liam Delap (shoulder), Estevao (muscle)

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee), Evann Guessand (AFCON)

Doubtful: Pau Torres (calf), Harvey Elliott (illness)

SUNDERLAND VS. LEEDS (Sunday, 2pm)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Reinildo (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Luke O'Nien (suspended)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf), Lukas Nmecha (calf)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. TOTTENHAM (Sunday, 4.30pm)

© Imago / Every Second Media

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

TOTTENHAM

Out: Xavi Simons (suspended), Cristian Romero (suspended), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Kota Takai (ankle), Pape Sarr (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 17: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB

ARSENAL (vs. Brighton)

Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (thigh)

Doubtful: None

ASTON VILLA (vs. Chelsea)

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee), Evann Guessand (AFCON)

Doubtful: Pau Torres (calf), Harvey Elliott (illness)

BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Brentford)

Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Tyler Adams (knee)

Doubtful: None

BRENTFORD (vs. Bournemouth)

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (knock), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

BRIGHTON (vs. Arsenal)

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)

Doubtful: Danny Welbeck (back), Jan Paul van Hecke (illness), Mats Wieffer (unspecified)

BURNLEY (vs. Everton)

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Hannibal Mejbri (suspended), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (unspecified)

CHELSEA (vs. Aston Villa)

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: Liam Delap (shoulder), Estevao (muscle)

CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Spurs)

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

EVERTON (vs. Burnley)

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM (vs. West Ham)

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS (vs. Sunderland)

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf), Lukas Nmecha (calf)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL (vs. Wolves)

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Joe Gomez (muscle), Dominik Szoboszlai (suspended), Alexander Isak (ankle)

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo (unspecified), Conor Bradley (knock)

MAN CITY (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Jeremy Doku (muscle), Oscar Bobb (muscle)

Doubtful: John Stones (thigh)

MAN UNITED (vs. Newcastle)

Out: Bruno Fernandes (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE (vs. Man United)

Out: Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest), Emil Krafth (knee), Valentino Livramento (knee)

Doubtful: Nick Pope (groin)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Man City)

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Ryan Yates (hamstring), Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

SUNDERLAND (vs. Leeds)

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Reinildo (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Luke O'Nien (suspended)

Doubtful: None

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Crystal Palace)

Out: Xavi Simons (suspended), Cristian Romero (suspended), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Kota Takai (ankle), Pape Sarr (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

WEST HAM (vs. Fulham)

Out: El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (unspecified), Niclas Fullkrug (other)

WOLVES (vs. Liverpool)

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Emmanuel Djedje (AFCON), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON)

Doubtful: Hugo Bueno (groin)