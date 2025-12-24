Man Utd vs. Newcastle: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Boxing Day Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 24 Dec 2025 14:39 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 14:39

While 18 Premier League teams enjoy a rare Boxing Day off, Manchester United and Newcastle United will take to the field at Old Trafford, in the only English top-flight game to be played on December 26 this season.

Both the Red Devils and the Magpies are bidding to snap two-game winless sequences at the Theatre of Dreams, where Ruben Amorim's men - who will be without the influential and injured Bruno Fernandes - have also failed to win any of their last three in front of their own supporters.

Nevertheless, Man United remain within touching distance of the Champions League places in the Premier League table, despite succumbing to a 2-1 loss to title-chasing Aston Villa last weekend.

Meanwhile, 11th-placed Newcastle are coincidentally within touching distance of Amorim's men, although they could have climbed into the top half last weekend had they not thrown a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Chelsea.

Ahead of the Boxing Day battle, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 181

Newcastle United wins: 48

Draws: 41

Manchester United wins: 92

Manchester United lead the overall head-to-head record between these two teams, posting 92 wins to Newcastle United's 48, while there have also been 41 draws in this particular fixture throughout history.

Newcastle have won five of their last six matches against the Red Devils, though, with two of those victories coming during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Magpies beat Erik ten Hag's side 2-0 in the Premier League at St James' Park in April 2023, which proved to be their first league success over the 20-time English champions since October 2019, before winning 3-0 at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup and 1-0 at St James' Park in the league.

Newcastle also beat Man United 2-0 when the pair locked horns in December 2024, with Alexander Isak and Joelinton on the scoresheet, before recording a 4-1 success in the reverse game at St James' Park in April 2025.

Man United have only actually won two of their last nine matches against Newcastle in all competitions, including a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in May 2024.

The Red Devils have faced Newcastle on 60 occasions in the Premier League and boast an excellent record against them, posting 33 wins, suffering just 11 defeats in the process.

Nine of Newcastle's 11 Premier League wins over the Red Devils have unsurprisingly come at home, with their highest victory proving to be a 5-0 back in October 1996.

Three of the first four Premier League meetings between the two sides finished 1-1, while two of their last seven top-flight encounters have also ended in a share of the spoils.

Man United have lost just two of their last 40 home league game against Newcastle, winning 28 times in the process.

Wayne Rooney is the leading goalscorer in this fixture, netting 13 times against Newcastle during his time at Man United, while Ruud van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole and Paul Scholes all managed 11, with Cole's goals coming both for and against Man United.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 13, 2025: Newcastle 4-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2024: Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 15, 2024: Man Utd 3-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2023: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2023: Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle (EFL Cup Round of 16)

Apr 02, 2023: Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2023: Man Utd 2-0 Newcastle (EFL Cup Final)

Oct 16, 2022: Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2021: Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sep 11, 2021: Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 21, 2021: Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 17, 2020: Newcastle 1-4 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2019: Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 06, 2019: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2019: Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 06, 2018: Man Utd 3-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2018: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2017: Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2016: Newcastle 3-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 22, 2015: Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

