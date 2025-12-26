Man Utd 1-0 Newcastle: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Patrick Dorgu wonder goal sinks wasteful Magpies

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 21:57 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 22:15

​​​​​​Patrick Dorgu's wonder goal punished a wasteful Newcastle United as Manchester United eked out a 1-0 win over the Magpies in their Premier League Boxing Day battle.

The pre-game omens made for grim reading for the Bruno Fernandes-less Red Devils, who had lost six and drawn one of their seven Premier League games without the captain in the starting XI since the start of the 2022-23 season.

However, after weathering a slight storm from Eddie Howe's side, Man Utd drew first blood through a stunning strike from an unlikely scorer, as Dorgu found the corner with a wonderful volley.

The left-back's spectacular first goal for the club triggered a second-half onslaught from the visitors, but no matter what Newcastle tried, that killer end product was just not there all night long.

Now level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table, the fifth-placed Red Devils only trail the Blues on goal difference, while 11th-placed Newcastle are six points worse off.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The streak survives. Somehow.

Man Utd are still yet to lose a Premier League home game in which they have led at half time, and they have also won each of their four Boxing Day matches against Newcastle in the competition, but it could have been oh so different.

The Magpies threw the kitchen sink at the Red Devils in the second half, but Howe's men exhibited a worrying lack of cutting edge, as evidenced by their mere three shots on target from 16 attempts in total.

In fact, Newcastle generated just 0.01 more Expected Goals (xG) than the side led by Amorim, whose initial team selection and in-game changes - which saw him shift to a back six - were the talk of the town again.

Ultimately, the Portuguese's much-maligned tactical calls helped Man United to three points and a clean sheet, but the hosts undoubtedly got away with one against incredibly profligate opponents.

MAN UTD VS. NEWCASTLE HIGHLIGHTS

Patrick Dorgu goal vs. Newcastle (24th min, Man Utd 1-0 Newcastle)

"What a FABULOUS HIT!"



Patrick Dorgu scores his first goal for Manchester United and what a way to score it! ? pic.twitter.com/0Th4FRYd1c — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 26, 2025

No better way to score your first goal for Man United!

Diogo Dalot's long throw is headed into the air by Nick Woltemade at the near post, and the ball drops to Dorgu just inside the penalty area.

The Danish defender does not think twice and connects with an exquisite left-footed volley, which Aaron Ramsdale can only palm into the corner of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PATRICK DORGU

Ayden Heaven was rightly mobbed by his teammates at full time - what a festive period the ex-Arsenal man is enjoying - but match-winner Dorgu just edges out his fellow defender.

Not only did the Dane come up with the most extraordinary decisive goal, he contributed to the clean sheet effort with five clearances, four recoveries, three fouls won and two interceptions on a Boxing Day bonanza.

MAN UTD VS. NEWCASTLE MATCH STATS

Possession: Man Utd 33%-67% Newcastle

Shots: Man Utd 9-16 Newcastle

Shots on target: Man Utd 3-3 Newcastle

Corners: Man Utd 2-11 Newcastle

Fouls: Man Utd 9-5 Newcastle

BEST STATS

2022 - Man Utd won a Premier League game in which Bruno Fernandes did not feature for the first time since a 3-2 win over Spurs in March 2022 under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils had lost five of their last six league games without the midfielder before today (D1). Independence. pic.twitter.com/LDqzaFSGLI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2025

1 - In his 38th game and with his 31st shot for the club, Patrick Dorgu has scored his first Manchester United goal in all competitions. Worthy. pic.twitter.com/h6zke3BidS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2025

Manchester United have struck the woodwork 11 times in the Premier League, two more than any other side this season. ?#MUNNEW — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 26, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Man United's final fixture of 2025 is perhaps the friendliest way to close out the year, as the Red Devils host basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers next Tuesday.

On the same evening, Newcastle hit the road to battle Burnley, against whom former Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope could make his on-field comeback against.