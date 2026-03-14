Man United transfer news: Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick delivers Morgan Rogers verdict amid Old Trafford links

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 16:43 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 16:45

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has admitted that he has been surprised by how much of an impact Morgan Rogers has had in the Premier League.

Carrick managed Rogers at Middlesbrough, with the attacker representing Boro on 33 occasions during the 2023-24 campaign.

The 23-year-old has since gone on to become a star for Aston Villa and also England, with the forward set to have an important role to play for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.

Rogers has scored 27 goals and registered 24 assists in 111 appearances for Villa, including 19 goals and 17 assists in 77 appearances in the Premier League.

The forward scored twice against Man United in the reverse Premier League match in the latter stages of 2025, and he is again set to tackle the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United vs. Aston Villa: Rogers is set to tackle the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday

Carrick has hailed Rogers for his development but admitted that it had come as a surprise.

“Listen, first of all, it’s fantastic for me to see Morgan going on to do so well and he’s done it for a good period of time now," Carrick told reporters.

"When he had the initial signing in the January, [I] wasn’t really sure how it was going to go. It was a step for him, and he hadn’t really played for an awful long time at Middlesbrough, really, so naturally, you felt that he could have done a little bit more [time at Middlesbrough], but as soon as he’s gone to Aston Villa he’s taken huge steps, and quickly been a major, major part of their team and part of the England team as well, so it just shows how well he’s done.

"We could always see what he was possibly going to be capable and the potential in terms of what he could do, his attributes: the way he carries the ball, play off his left foot, play off his right foot, creates and scores goals, and really good athletically.

"So, there was a lot of things there, positives, which is obviously why we took him to start with. To see him go on and have such an impact, would probably be more than I expected, probably more than Morgan himself would have probably expected.

"It’s great to see, though. I enjoy seeing him do so well. Obviously when we come up against him it’s a different story, but nevertheless, he’s a good person, he’s great to work with, so I’m delighted he’s done so well.”

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Will Man United move for Rogers this summer?

Rogers has a contract at Villa Park until 2031, but if Villa miss out on Champions League qualification for next season, then a summer exit could be on the cards.

Man United are one of a number of clubs believed to be keen on the Englishman, and it is not impossible to imagine him making the move to Old Trafford this summer.

Rogers is a big talent, but it is likely that Villa will want in the region of £100m, and it is not a deal for the Red Devils at that price, especially if Bruno Fernandes stays at Old Trafford.