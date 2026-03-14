Man United transfer news: Liverpool, Chelsea 'to battle' Red Devils for 27-year-old midfielder

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 16:19

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea for Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to sign at least two central midfielders this summer; Casemiro's exit on a free transfer has already been confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also likely to leave due to his struggles since arriving at Old Trafford.

Elliot Anderson is thought to be Man United's leading target, but Manchester City are believed to lead the race for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

Man United are thought to have identified Adams as a low-cost option this summer, with the Red Devils admiring the 27-year-old's ability to cover the ground.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Liverpool, Chelsea 'to rival' Man United for Adams

However, according to TEAMtalk, the 20-time English champions will not have a clear run at securing his signature during the summer market.

The report claims that Liverpool and Chelsea both want Adams, who missed Bournemouth's Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The USA international has been restricted to just 18 Premier League appearances this season due to injury problems, scoring twice and registering one assist.

The midfielder's fitness problems will be concerning to interested clubs, while Adams will not come cheap considering that his contract is due to run until June 2028.

It is understood that Bournemouth would want around £45m to consider letting Adams leave.

© Imago

Will Adams secure a big-money exit this summer?

Adams has 73 Premier League appearances under his belt, with 24 of those coming for Leeds United and 49 since making the move to Bournemouth.

The USA international therefore has strong experience in the Premier League and is a proven performer, which is becoming more and more important for major clubs.

However, it is difficult to imagine a £45m offer arriving for Adams this summer considering his injury problems, as it would be a risk to pay that amount.