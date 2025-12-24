Arsenal vs. Brighton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 11:09

Hosting one of their least favourite Premier League opponents, Arsenal tackle Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in their first post-Christmas fixture.

The Gunners are aiming to maintain or increase their two-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, while the Seagulls are within touching distance of the European places.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to follow the match.

What time does Arsenal vs. Brighton kick off?

Arsenal's clash with Brighton kicks off at 3pm for viewers in the UK.

The game begins a couple of hours after Man City's lunchtime kickoff against Nottingham Forest, meaning that Arsenal could have slipped to second place by the time their game commences.

Where is Arsenal vs. Brighton being played?

Arsenal are welcoming Brighton to their Emirates Stadium home, where the Seagulls memorably held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw last season after Declan Rice's red card for two bookable offences.

However, including Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace on penalties, Arsenal have now prevailed in each of their last 10 home matches across all competitions and are yet to lose at the Emirates this season.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately, fans in the UK will be unable to watch this match on live television due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Online streaming

Similarly, Arsenal vs. Brighton will not be available for online streaming, although both club channels should offer live commentary of the match for members.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full time, as well as the official Arsenal and Brighton accounts.

Fans can also catch the best bits on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.25pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Brighton?

As was the case last weekend, Arsenal may be knocked off their throne by Man City before kickoff, piling additional pressure onto the shoulders of Arteta and his players for what has traditionally been a challenging fixture.

The hosts have only won three of their eight Premier League home games against Brighton - losing another three and drawing two - and they have never managed to beat the Seagulls at the Emirates when they have conceded to them.

However, festive fixtures have often been Brighton's bane in their current era, as they are yet to win a single Premier League game under Fabian Hurzeler in December, drawing six and losing four of their 10 such games.

The 32-year-old therefore holds the record for the most Premier League games managed in December without ever winning, but a spot in the European places could be Brighton's should they end that Christmas curse, as they sit just three points behind sixth-placed Sunderland.