Nottingham Forest vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 19:00 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 19:01

Nottingham Forest and Everton will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a contest at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

The hosts will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Manchester City, while Everton played out a goalless draw with Burnley in their penultimate game of 2025.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Forest vs. Everton kick off?

The Premier League clash will kick off at 7.30pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Forest vs. Everton being played?

The match will take place at Forest's home stadium, the City Ground.

Forest have lost four of their eight home league matches this season, including the reverse to Man City in their last fixture in front of their own supporters.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 1-0 victory for Everton, with Abdoulaye Doucoure netting a last-gasp winner for the Toffees.

How to watch Forest vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be available on Sky Sports Cricket for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 7.30pm at the City Ground.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Forest vs. Everton: What's the story?

Forest manager Sean Dyche will take on his old club on Tuesday night, with Everton heading to the City Ground, and it is an important match for both teams.

The Reds are 17th in the Premier League table, five points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, while Everton occupy 11th, but the Toffees are without a win in their last three matches.

Neither side will enter this match in the best of form, with Everton uninspiring in their goalless draw with Burnley, while Forest suffered a second successive loss against Man City.

Everton did a Premier League double over Forest last season, and the Merseyside outfit have been victorious in four of the last five fixtures between the two sides.