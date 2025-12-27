Nottingham Forest 1-2 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Rayan Cherki masterclass sends Citizens back to Premier League summit

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 14:31 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 14:33

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Omari Hutchinson cancelled out an opener from Tijjani Reijnders to leave the two teams level, but Rayan Cherki won it for Pep Guardiola's side in the 83rd minute.

Man City have moved back above Arsenal into first spot in the Premier League, with the Citizens one point ahead of the Gunners in what is becoming a fascinating title race, while Forest stay 17th, five points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Man City are flying.

That is now eight straight wins in all competitions for Guardiola's side, including six successive victories in the Premier League, with Arsenal now back down into second.

As has often been the case, this was not a vintage performance from Man City, nor is this a vintage Guardiola team, but the results are coming for the Manchester outfit.

The Citizens have ended 2025 with a vital win, and it was a match that they controlled for long spells, with Forest not offering enough in the final third of the field.

Forest side remain in 17th, five points above the relegation zone, and for all of Sean Dyche's excellent work since his arrival, the team are in a scrap for survival this season.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Tijjani Reijnders goal vs. Forest (48th, Forest 0-1 Man City)

Man City make the breakthrough in the 48th minute of the contest, and it is Reijnders on the scoresheet, with the midfielder firing into the back of the net following a clever pass from Cherki; Forest fall behind at the City Ground.

Omari Hutchinson goal vs. Man City (54th, Forest 1-1 Man City)

Forest level the scores in the 54th minute of the contest through Hutchinson, with the attacker firing a cross from Igor Jesus into the back of the net.

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Forest (84th, Forest 1-2 Man City)

The game's third goal comes for Man City, and it is Cherki this time, with the attacker striking into the back of the net following a knockdown from Ruben Dias.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAYAN CHERKI

Cherki is a delightful footballer, and he was again at his best at the City Ground.

The 22-year-old provided the assist for Reijnders to score Man City's first, before hitting the winner for the Citizens in the latter stages.

The summer arrival completed 41 of his 47 passes, and Forest just could not get to grips with his movement over the course of the match.

BEST STAT

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 34%-66% Man City

Shots: Nottingham Forest 7-16 Man City

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 2-5 Man City

Corners: Nottingham Forest 5-5 Man City

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 5-13 Man City

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will be aiming to record a ninth straight win in all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign away to Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Forest, meanwhile, will look to avoid a third straight loss in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the City Ground on December 30.