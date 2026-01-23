Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Andrew Delaney | 23 Jan 2026 09:26 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 09:26

Wanted and unwanted firsts could be achieved on Sunday afternoon, when Brentford welcome Nottingham Forest to the Gtech Community Stadium in gameweek 23 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Bees lost this exact fixture 2-0 to the Garibaldi last season, and should they also fall short on Sunday, it would mark the first time in their history that they have lost back-to-back league home games to their upcoming opponents.

Forest also roared to a 3-1 home win over Brentford in the first gameweek of the current campaign, and another victory this weekend would also see the Tricky Trees complete their maiden Premier League double over the capital club.

However, Sean Dyche's men - who lie in a lowly 17th place in the Premier League table - have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions after their agonising 1-0 Europa League loss to Braga on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Brentford are also reeling from a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in last weekend's West London derby, but only three clubs have collected more Premier League points at home than Keith Andrews's charges in the current year.

Ahead of Sunday's fascinating tie, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brentford and Forest.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 42

Nott'm Forest wins: 15

Draws: 11

Brentford wins: 16

Forest and Brentford were regulars in the second tier during the mid-1930s and shortly after World War Two, but they did not share the same division for half a century, until the Tricky Trees dropped into League One in 2005.

The 2006-07 season saw Forest complete a league double over Brentford, including a 4-2 win at Griffin Park late in the campaign that all but relegated the Bees, while also securing a playoff place for themselves.

Forest were thrashed at home by Yeovil Town in that playoff, but it was not long before they returned to the Championship, and they were joined there in 2014 by Brentford, before the two spent seven seasons together at that level.

Despite their much smaller standing in the game, it was Brentford who won promotion first, taking four points off Forest in the 2020-21 campaign on their way to finishing third, before earning a place in the Premier League thanks to playoff success.

Forest joined them a year later via the same route, and in their first-ever top-flight meeting in November 2022, a Zanka own goal on 96 minutes salvaged a very late point for Steve Cooper's men at the City Ground.

Brentford made up for throwing those two points away by beating Forest in the meeting at the Gtech later that season, coming from behind themselves to win 2-1 thanks to late goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva.

The following season saw a repeat of those results, with the two sharing the spoils at the City Ground in an encounter where Brentford failed to take advantage of a red card to Moussa Niakhate, only drawing 1-1. Thomas Frank's side were successful on home soil again, though, beating Forest 3-2 at the Gtech, with Neal Maupay popping up with the winner in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Forest finally got their first-ever top-flight victory over the Bees in December 2024, though, as goals from Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga sealed a 2-0 win for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, ending Brentford's incredible start at home that season, where they had taken 22 points from a possible 24.

Brentford avenged that defeat later in the season though, claiming a first top-flight win at the City Ground thanks to goals in either half from Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa in a 2-0 success in May.

In 2025-26, Forest kicked off their Premier League campaign with an impressive 3-1 home victory against the Bees, who were playing their first competitive match under Keith Andrews, and Chris Wood continued his excellent goalscoring record with a brace.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 17, 2025: Nott'm Forest 3-1 Brentford (Premier League)

May 01, 2025: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2024: Brentford 0-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2024: Brentford 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2023: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 29, 2023: Brentford 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2022: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2021: Brentford 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Dec 12, 2020: Nott'm Forest 1-3 Brentford (Championship)

Jan 28, 2020: Brentford 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Oct 05, 2019: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Brentford (Championship)

Feb 09, 2019: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Brentford (Championship)

Sep 01, 2018: Brentford 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Apr 10, 2018: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Brentford (Championship)

Aug 12, 2017: Brentford 3-4 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Mar 07, 2017: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Brentford (Championship)

Aug 16, 2016: Brentford 1-0 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Apr 02, 2016: Nott'm Forest 0-3 Brentford (Championship)

Nov 21, 2015: Brentford 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Apr 06, 2015: Brentford 2-2 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Previous Premier League meetings

Aug 17, 2025: Nott'm Forest 3-1 Brentford (Premier League)

May 01, 2025: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2024: Brentford 0-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2024: Brentford 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2023: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 29, 2023: Brentford 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)