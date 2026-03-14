Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Darren Plant | 14 Mar 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 14:00

Crystal Palace and Leeds United square off in a Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

At a time when the Eagles sit in 13th position and 10 points clear of the relegation zone, Leeds are just three points above the bottom three ahead of the trip to London.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the injury and suspension news for both teams ahead of this contest.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: Daniel Munoz (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

LEEDS

Out:

Doubtful: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Noah Okafor (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin