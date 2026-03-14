Premier League Gameweek 30
Crystal Palace
Mar 15, 2026 2.00pm
Selhurst Park
Leeds

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Crystal Palace vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Crystal Palace and Leeds United square off in a Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

At a time when the Eagles sit in 13th position and 10 points clear of the relegation zone, Leeds are just three points above the bottom three ahead of the trip to London.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the injury and suspension news for both teams ahead of this contest.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. LEEDS UNITED

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: Daniel Munoz (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

LEEDS

Out: 

Doubtful: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Noah Okafor (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

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