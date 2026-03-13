Fulham injury news: Marco Silva reveals Harry Wilson fitness boost ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

By Ben Sully | 13 Mar 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 15:58

Fulham manager Marco Silva has revealed key attacker Harry Wilson is in contention to feature in Sunday's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Wales international has missed the last two matches after sustaining an ankle injury in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the month.

The absence of Wilson's attacking talent was clear in Fulham's 1-0 defeats to West Ham United and Southampton in the league and FA Cup, respectively.

Silva has now shared the positive news that Wilson should be fit to feature in Sunday's squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Silva delivers Wilson injury update

“Yes, Harry Wilson is going to be, probably, in contention for the game,” Silva told reporters in Friday's pre-match press conference.

“As you know, we have another session before the game, and we have to assess one or two players.

"We still have some doubts if they are going to be ready or not, or fully fit for the game, but Harry Wilson looks as if he is going to be ready.”

Wilson has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season - four more goal contributions than any of his Fulham teammates.

Our deepest condolences to Raúl Jiménez following the sad passing of his father.



Sending love and strength to you and your family, Raúl. ? https://t.co/3icbCANrok — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 13, 2026

Fulham to support Jimenez following sad news

Silva also said Fulham will give Raul Jimenez all the support he needs following the passing of his father, Raul Jimenez Vega.

“Sad news, really sad news for him," Silva said. "[It is a] moment for us to support him. He was in the session this morning.

“He knows, really, that everything he needs from ourselves, myself personally, from teammates, from the staff and from the football club, he's going to get all the support that he needs in this moment, and we are completely with him.

“On behalf of the football club, and myself, I send all the condolences to him and his family."

It is unclear whether Jimenez will be feature against Forest following the sad news.