Notthingham Forest lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Pereira faces midfield selection headache

By Freddie Cotton | 13 Mar 2026 19:42

Nottingham Forest face Fulham at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon in their next episode of Premier League action.

Vitor Pereira's side picked up a crucial point against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the previous league outing, however only sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Adding to their shaky run of form, Forest also lost 1-0 to FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday night, their fourth defeat in the previous five matches.

However, the home side will be happy that they could welcome Lorenzo Lucca back to the squad, after their January signing missed two matches with an ankle injury.

Forest did lose Jair Cunha to a similar problem after nine minutes of Thursday's match though, meaning they will likely line up with a defence of Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic and Morato in front of Matz Sels.

After missing out in the week, it remains to be seen whether Ibrahim Sangare will win back his starting place from Nicolas Dominguez, though it is likely either will pair Elliot Anderson in midfield, alongside Ola Aina and Nico Williams as wing backs.

With Dan Ndoye and Chris Wood still unavailable, it is almost certain that Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus will start, however it remains to be seen whether the former will pair Omari Hutchinson, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Dominguez in attacking midfield.

Pereira looks likely to be without John Victor and Nicolo Savona for the remainder of the campaign as they both recover from knee injuries, while it is unknown how long both Stefan Ortega and Willy Boly will be vacant for.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Morato, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Williams; Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Igor Jesus

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this game