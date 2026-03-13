Fulham lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Cottagers await Wilson return

By Freddie Cotton | 13 Mar 2026 20:14

Fulham travel to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon to face Nottingham Forest in their next instalment of Premier League action.

In their previous league outing, Marco Silva's men sustained a disappointing defeat against a resurgent West Ham United side, which further halted their push for European qualification.

With nine matches remaining, the Cottagers sit four points behind Brentford in seventh place, which would likely earn the Bees qualification to next season's UEFA Conference League if they were to remain there.

Having lost their previous two matches, both of which have been without top scorer Harry Wilson, Silva will be hoping that the Welsh midfielder can recover from an ankle injury in time to face Forest this weekend.

The away side's only other miss is Brazilian winger Kevin, who will be out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

After missing the FA Cup defeat to Southampton last week, Bernd Leno will almost definitely return between the sticks for Fulham, behind a potential defence of Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Sessegnon.

Although Josh King started as the attacking midfielder against West Ham, it is likely that Emile Smith Rowe is chosen on Sunday, with two of Oscar Bobb, Samuel Chukwueze or Wilson on either side of the 25-year-old.

Despite watching on as Rodrigo Muniz started up front against Southampton, Raul Jimenez will certainly spearhead the Fulham once again against Forest.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up for this game