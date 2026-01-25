Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Sean Dyche earns key Premier League win

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 16:11 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 16:53

Nottingham Forest's 2-0 win against Brentford on Sunday at the Gtech Community Stadium boosted their hopes of Premier League survival.

The visitors took the lead before the 15th-minute mark, when Ola Aina's cross was met by Igor Jesus, who controlled the ball and swivelled before striking low into the left side of the net.

Though Brentford managed to go into the interval only trailing by one, they suffered two significant injuries before the break, with both Kristoffer Ajer and Mikkel Damsgaard forced off.

Taiwo Awoniyi was brought on by Forest with half an hour remaining, and he sealed his side's win in the closing 10 minutes, when he powered down the right flank into the box before finishing past Caoimhin Kelleher.

The result left Brentford in eighth place with 33 points, whereas Forest end the weekend in 17th place with 25 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Brentford were always going to find it difficult against the visitors' stubborn defence, and injuries to key stars reduced their hopes of breaking down their opponents' low block.

Keith Andrews will be deeply concerned about the fitness of Ajer and Damsgaard, particularly as his team still have a chance of qualifying for Europe given they are only four points from fourth-placed Chelsea.

Sean Dyche's side were in desperate need of a win following West Ham United's victory against Sunderland on Saturday, and the triumph means they are five points in front of the 18th-placed Hammers.

Forest are set to take on a struggling Crystal Palace side next, and considering West Ham face Chelsea, it would not be surprising if the gap between the two teams grew.

BRENTFORD A VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Igor Jesus goal vs. Brentford (12th min, Brentford 0-1 Nottingham Forest)

Igor Jesus fires Nottingham Forest ahead with a wonderful strike ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6tSgYOAzCg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Aina slowly works his way into the box from the right, and he loops a ball up to Jesus at the near post, before the striker controls the ball, swivels and strikes low into the opposite corner.

A great finish!

37th min: Kristoffer Ajer & Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) injuries

Brentford are forced to make two changes before half time, with Ajer and Damsgaard both involved in collisions with Forest players.

Sepp van den Berg replaces Ajer, and Dango Ouattara replaces Damsgaard.

Taiwo Awoniyi goal vs. Brentford (80th min, Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest)

SUPERB from Taiwo Awoniyi! ? pic.twitter.com/pdcS9vnUvS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Awoniyi is isolated on the right flank, but the striker dances his way into the box and has the composure to slot past an onrushing Kelleher into the left side of the net.

That will do it!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ELLIOT ANDERSON

Elliot Anderson was key to Forest's defensive performance, with the midfielder making 14 defensive contributions, the third most of any player on the pitch.

The Englishman also completed the most passes of any Forest player (49), and his only teammate to create more chances (one) was Morgan Gibbs-White.

BRENTFORD VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 66%-34% Nottingham Forest

Shots: Brentford 10-7 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: Brentford 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Corners: Brentford 6-5 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: Brentford 11-10 Nottingham Forest

BEST STATS

8 - Igor Jesus has scored eight away goals for Nottingham Forest this season; among all Premier League players, only Erling Haaland (12) has netted more away from home in all competitions. Roaming. pic.twitter.com/Wzl4fw7cSs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Brentford face two difficult away tests in the Premier League next, with the club set to face Aston Villa on February 1 and Newcastle United on February 7.

Nottingham Forest will host Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday, before they welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground on Sunday.